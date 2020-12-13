Mitch Trubisky Trolls Bears Fans One Last Time
By Brian Giuffra | Dec 13, 2020, 5:05 PM EST
Mitch Trubisky couldn't help it, could he? After years of embarrassing himself in a Chicago Bears uniform, he had to play his best game of 2020 in the week Bears fans were constantly reminded of the mistake their team made drafting Trubisky ahead of Deshaun Watson.
But make no mistake about it, despite vastly outplaying Watson this week, the Mitch Trubisky era in Chicago is coming to an end. There are three games left for the 6-7 Bears in 2020 and three games left with Trubisky on their roster. Still, it seems fitting he trolled the Bears with one last great reminder of what could have been.
Against the Texans on Sunday, Trubisky went 24-of-33, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Bears to a 36-7 win over Watson's Houston Texans.
That is the quarterback the Bears wanted when they traded up to select Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson and Patrick Mahomes were still on the board when the Bears tied their future to a one-year starter from North Carolina. It's a decision fans have been reminded of for four years, and one that still leaves Bears fans wondering, "what if?" But Trubisky could have been the answer too if only Matt Nagy and the Bears hadn't failed him.
There have been highs with Trubisky under center. In 2018, he threw six touchdowns against the Bucs and was named to the Pro Bowl. That same year, the Bears won the NFC North and were within a few inches of beating the Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs. But since Cody Parkey uncorked his infamous double-donk kick, the Bears have faltered and Trubisky has become the scapegoat.
The Bears traded for Nick Foles this offseason and declined the fifth-year option on Trubisky's rookie contract, making him a free agent after this season. He earned the starting job to begin the year but, after fumbling the ball four times and throwing two interceptions in the Bears' first two games, he was benched. It wasn't until Foles got hurt that Trubisky regained the starting job and, before today, has been just as pedestrian as ever.
Leave it to Trubisky to save his best for nearly last. In the past, it seemed whenever questions arose about his viability as the Bears' long-term starter, he had a game like this. Now, after a week of hearing how badly the Bears screwed up by passing on Watson and Mahomes for him, Trubisky went out and gave the team, and its fans, one more glimpse of him at his best. The ultimate troll job.