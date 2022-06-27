Footage of Train Derailing in Missouri Looks Awful
An Amtrak train carrying 243 passengers has derailed in Missouri. Early reports suggest the train hit a dump truck at a public crossing, causing several cars to come off the tracks. Injuries have been reported and we're now getting footage from the scene.
Here are some early photos:
We'll add more details as news comes in. For now we're just hoping everyone winds up being OK as it appears this was a really violent episode.
UPDATE: More photos and video have come in since our initial post. The first shows passengers sitting atop a rail car that has turned on its side.
More footage shows the length of the destruction.
The following footage is from inside the train shortly after it derailed.
And these stills are from a news chopper that flew over the scene.
UPDATE II: First responders are claiming there are multiple fatalities from the train derailment.