Banana Storms Court Too Early After Mississippi State Upset
By Kyle Koster
Mississippi State notched a huge, resumé-building victory over No. 5 Tennessee last night in front of a raucous crowd at Humphrey Coliseum. Tolu Smith had 23 points and capped things off with a three-point play with 14.3 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs are now 12-3 and can set their sights on improving their NCAA Tournament seed, not just praying they make the big dance. Throw in Nick Saban leaving the SEC West for good and the good people of Starkville had a hell of a night.
Except for one fella in a banana costume. He had a decidedly bad night after running out onto the court with one-tenth of a second remaining. Which proved to be an important and costly technicality as the in-game trespassing earned him a free ride in a police car.
Just brutal. If that banana had simply waited until the time for court-storming was ripe it could have disappeared into a sea of people like Marcus Brody in Indiana Jones. Instead of partying with jubilant classmates it had to sit around and peel itself without making any eye contact with non-fruit-based detainees.
Look, I know law enforcement has a job to do and we can't have total chaos but there has to be some sort of sliding scale of justice for people who look like something off children's YouTube and have added significant time to their restroom routine by suiting up.