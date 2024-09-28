Mississippi State at Texas live stream, time and channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
This Saturday, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are heading into hostile territory to take on the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns SEC showdown at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
It's been a rough few weeks for the Bulldogs. After a blowout 56-7 win over FCS Eastern Kentucky to kick off the season, they’ve hit a serious skid, dropping their last three games in a row.
To make matters worse, the Bulldogs lost their starting quarterback, Blake Shapen, to a season-ending shoulder injury. Now, it's time for freshman QB Michael Van Buren Jr. to step up and make his first career start in one of the toughest environments in college football.
The Longhorns have had a quarterback issue of their own, but it hasn’t slowed them down one bit. QB Quinn Ewers has been sidelined since sustaining an abdominal injury in the game against UTSA on Sept. 14. Enter Arch Manning, the young quarterback has been holding down the fort in Ewers' absence, accounting for 7 total touchdowns and 2 interceptions over the past two games.
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Stream free on Fubo)
