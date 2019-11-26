Minute Media CEO Asaf Peled Discusses Players Tribune Deal By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 26 2019

Minute Media, the parent company of The Big Lead, announced last week that it is acquiring The Players' Tribune, Derek Jeter's players-led site. Minute's CEO Asaf Peled joined the Glass Half Empty podcast to discuss the acquisition:

We discussed:

- How long were talks in the works, who approached whom, and how Minute Media plans to create synergies between its existing platforms and TPT.

- Minute Media's international soccer footprint via the company's flagship property 90min.com, and all the opportunities that opens up with TPT.

- Continuing to add more audio and especially video content to TPT.

- Whether the successful acquisition of Mental Floss indicates more deals coming in the culture/lifestyle space, and if the site's evergreen ethos is transferable to sports.

- How will the company reconcile editorial guidance with its suite of sites as it pertains to athletes who are Players' Tribune contributors?

- How scary is the thought of a Google algorithm change that wipes out or substantially decreases outbound traffic like what happened with Facebook?

- The process of raising over $100 million, and how the company expects to become profitable.

Hope you enjoy!

Listen and subscribe on iTunes. Previous guests have included Jon Rothstein, Nick Kostos, Logan Paul, Andy Staples, Jenn Decker, Adam Lefkoe, Dan Orlovsky, Adam Amin, Jimmy Traina, Prince & Cecil Fielder, Eric Bischoff, Rob Perez, Conrad Thompson, Bill Pidto, Arash Markazi, BJ Armstrong, Jeff Passan, Pat McAfee, Chris Russo, Nick Friedell & Malika Andrews, Michael Mulvihill, Jeff Goodman, Buster Olney, Kayce Smith, Ryan Ruocco, Patrick Crakes & Bob Seidman, Tim Kurkjian, Matt Vasgersian, Dianna Russini, Albert Breer, Matt Jones, Stugotz, Jorge Sedano, Nancy Faust, Chris & Kyle Long, Lanny Poffo, Greg Norman, Richard Deitsch, and Kevin Negandhi.

And: Tom Haberstroh, Jason Barrett, Steve Levy, Bo Ryan, James Jones, Nate Robinson, Dave Finocchio, David Ortiz, Deandre Hopkins, Lisa Byington, Dave Portnoy, Nick Wright, Darren Rovell, Erika Nardini, Cassidy Hubbarth, Jim Ross, Joel Klatt, Rachel Nichols, Dan Patrick, Brandi Rhodes, Joe Davis, Sean McDonough, Jay Bilas, Bruce Feldman, Aaron Taylor, Josina Anderson, Alexi Lalas, Seth Davis, David Kaplan, Michael McCarthy, Ramona Shelburne, Ira Berkow, Ozzie Smith, Bryan Curtis, Dave Kindred & Michael Kornheiser, Vince Wilfork, Dustin Johnson, Mike Florio, Andy North, Chad Millman, Tracy Wolfson, Ernie Johnson, Grant Hill, Joe Buck, AJ Hawk, Dan Wetzel, Adam Schein, Aaron Nagler, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Kevin Burkhardt, Cari Champion, Scott Van Pelt, Colin Cowherd, Kristine Leahy, Ryan Satin, Big Cat, Woj, Peter King, Urban Meyer, Peter Mehlman, Ahman Green, Michael Wilbon, Kenny Smith, and Dan Le Batard.