Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
Two unbeaten teams in the preseason will take the field on Saturday when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the preseason.
The Vikings have been nothing short of impressive this preseason, boasting a 2-0 record after a 27-12 victory over the Browns last Saturday. Quarterback Nick Mullens led the charge, completing 11 of 21 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
WATCH: VIKINGS VS EAGLES LIVE FOR FREE LOCALLY
The Eagles have had a knack for close games this preseason, and they’ve managed to come out on top each time. Quarterback Tanner McKee was sharp last week, completing 15 of 19 passes for 140 yards, while Kenny Pickett added to the offensive effort by going 11 of 13 for 67 yards.
Tune into the NFL preseason action live today:
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (KMSP-Minneapolis, MN) NBC (WCAUDT-Philadelphia, PA)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Vikings vs Eagles (-2.5)
O/U: 33.5