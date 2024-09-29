Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers live stream, TV channel, time
The Packers will play at home against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 4 NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Packers have looked very good this season, even without franchise QB Jordan Love who has been out with a knee injury. They are 2-0 since losing to the Eagles in Week 1 and have rallied behind backup QB Malik Willis. Jordan Love should be back soon, and the Green Bay Packers will be in a great spot.
The Vikings have also had a great 3-0 start to the season. They dismantled the Houston Texans 34-7 in Week 3 and beat the defending NFC champs, the San Fransisco 49ers, in week 2. With rookie QB J.J. McCarthy out for the season, the team has rallied behind Sam Darnold, who has been playing amazing football to start the season.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Green Bay Packers (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings
O/U: 43.5
