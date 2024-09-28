Minnesota at Michigan live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will head to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines at the Big House on Saturday. This noon kickoff Big Ten matchup will be one you won't want to miss.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will head into this game with a 2-2 record after losing to North Carolina and Iowa and defeating Rhode Island and Nevada. The Golden Gophers, led by transfer quarterback Max Brosmer, will look to pull the big upset and get their first conference win of the season against a top-12-ranked opponent.
On the other sideline, the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines will enter the matchup with a 3-1 record after defeating Fresno St., Arkansas St., and No. 11 USC, but dropping a game to No. 3 Texas. The Wolverines, led by defensive standout and future top NFL draft pick Will Johnson, will look to improve their record to 4-1 and pick up their first conference win of the season.
Minnesota vs. #12 Michigan
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Minnesota vs Michigan (-10)
O/U: 35.5
