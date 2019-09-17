Minkah Fitzpatrick Traded to Steelers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 16 2019

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for Miami Dolphins cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick, Adam Schefter reports:

TRADE: Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Fitzpatrick has wanted out of Miami, who have lost their first two games this season 102-10. It’s a bit of an interesting move from the Steelers’ perspective, in the sense that it’s win-now when they are 0-2 and Ben Roethlisberger will be out for the season, to be backed up by Mason Rudolph.

Nevertheless, Fitzpatrick has two years remaining on his rookie deal plus the fifth-year option, so he’s essentially under franchise control for three years. He is a very promising young defensive back, so perhaps the Steelers are hoping he can help them win some ugly games and edge their way back into contention this season.



