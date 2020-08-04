Mina Kimes Says She's 'Proud' of Her Brandon Ingram Arms
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 04 2020
Mina Kimes sees Brandon Ingram as an inspiration and she's proud to join him in the skinny arms club.
On Tuesday's Highly Questionable, the panel discussed how Zion Williamson's physique has garnered a lot of attention, but Ingram's hasn't. Both Bomani Jones and Kimes were saying Ingram should get more love, then Kimes declared she was proud of her "Brandon Ingram arms."
Check it out:
While Kimes and Jones sided with "team skinny arms" host Dan Le Batard couldn't relate. He claimed his arms are more like thighs. After seeing them, that's a fair description.
I do love that people are now referring to skinny arms as "Brandon Ingram arms." It's great. I give Ingram credit for making it in the NBA with toothpicks hanging from his shoulder sockets. It's impressive how he's made that work for him.