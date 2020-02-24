Fastest to Ever Clinch a Playoff Spot, the Milwaukee Bucks Are Historically Good
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 24 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks officially clinched a playoff spot on Sunday when the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards. On an off day in February, the Bucks broke the '16-'17 Golden State Warriors' record for fastest clinch. Now we will see if the Bucks can break any more of the Warriors' records from that season.
At 48-8, the Bucks are on pace to win around 70 games, which would be the third-highest total in NBA history. As is stands right now, they have the third-best winning percentage ever behind those Warriors and Michael Jordan's '95-'96 Chicago Bulls. If the Bucks go 26-0 the rest of the way, they will beat the Warriors' 73-win season. Finishing 25-1 gets them to a tie for best ever. Twenty-four and two ties them with the Bulls. It is extremely unlikely that any of those things happen, but they're on pace to be one of the best regular season teams of all-time.
With a pedestrian 21-5 finish, they will become one of 13 teams in NBA history to have won 67 or more games in a season. Nine of those teams have won the NBA Championship. (One of them, the '06-'07 Dallas Mavericks, lost in the first round.)
With 26 games remaining in the season, the Bucks are historically great in the only category that always matters. Twelve of the 18 teams who have finished with a winning percentage above .800 have won a championship. It seems improbable that they won't at least make the Finals and only one team - the 73-win Warriors - made it and didn't win the title after such an incredible regular season. The Warriors proved that winning a title isn't a given for anyone, but the Bucks will have a chance.
It should also be noted that the Lakers currently have a .782 winning percentage. Twenty-seven teams in history have had a winning percentage of .780 or better. Sixteen of those teams have won the Finals. LeBron James has won the title one out of two seasons where his team had a record this good.