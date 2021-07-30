The Milwaukee Bucks Are Building a Roster of Guys With Impressively Long Names
The Milwaukee Bucks traded the No. 31 pick in last night's NBA draft to the Washington Wizards, meaning they didn't get in on the action until the very end. With the 54th selection, the defending champions selected Sandro Mamukelashvilli from Seton Hall. Six spots later they jumped at the opportunity to surprise everyone by calling the name of a Grecian: Georgios Kalaitzakis.
Now, neither of these two figure to make an immediate impact. They may not sniff the active roster for a long time, if ever. But that doesn't mean they aren't already contributing. With the addition of Mamukelashvilli and Kalaitzakis, the Bucks have assembled what has to be the most astounding collection of names to ever play in the league. Perhaps, by capita, in any of the four major sports. Because who, prey tell, could possibly compete with this length.
Giannis Antetokounmpo. Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Dante DiVincenzo. Pat Connaughton. Georgios Kalaitzakis. Sandro Mamukelashvilli. The clubhouse attendant tasked with sewing the surnames on team gear should ask for a raise. Or renegotiate for a per-letter basis.
That's six names of at least double-digit length on one roster. In an era or load management, regular-season games aren't life and death. So perhaps Milwaukee can get all of these players out on the court at the same time. Just to see what happens. At the very least, ClutchPoints would make a cool graphic about it.
And honestly, why stop there? Why not focus all future all team construction on assembling the most formidable stable of letters known to man? Khris Middleton and his nine Scrabble tiles can stay. Bryn Forbes and Brook Lopez, on the other hand, aren't carrying their weight. Why not replace them with a Bogdonavic or one of the many alluring hyphenated players out there?
I won't be satisfied until every single name-on-back up in Milwaukee looks like a half-moon. Apparently Bucks ownership won't either.