Roundup: Miley Cyrus Teases 'Doctor'; Richard Lewis Dies at 76; Lakers Complete Crazy Comeback Win
Richard Lewis died at 76 ... Friends and colleagues remembered Lewis ... Supreme Court to hear Trump's criminal immunity claim ... Illinois judge rules Trump ineligible for primary ballot ... Mitch McConnell will step down as Republican leader at end of year ... Congressional leaders strike deal on government funding ... Stock futures were mixed heading into Thursday ... SEC investigating if OpenAI investors were misled ... Dan Lin to replace Scott Stuber as head of Netflix films ... Miley Cyrus teases new single ... A 14-team College Football Playoff appears likely ... U.S. House passes bill to redevelop RFK Stadium site ... Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for obscene gesture ... Grading Chris Tanev trade ...
Ranking the top 50 NFL free agents [The Ringer]
NFL combine sleepers set to impress [CBS Sports]
The slow, painful death of sports Twitter [New York Magazine]
Glasgow's sad Oompa Loompa isn't gonna sugarcoat this [Vulture]
Shane Smith and the final collapse of Vice News [The Hollywood Reporter]
Caleb Williams hates the Bears rumors are officially dead [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the Lakers' 21-point comeback win over the Clippers.
Richard Lewis telling an incredible Larry David story.
Larry David and Richard Lewis' best argument on Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Another great Richard Lewis throwback.
The teaser for The Watchers has been released.
Red Bull was so dominant last season they had time to make a drone that went 217 mph.
Fall Out Boy -- "So Much (For) Stardust"