Miles McBride Makes The Craziest Shot to Win Student's Tuition on Pat McAfee's Show
By Joe Lago
Miles McBride can't stop making clutch shots from deep.
The New York Knicks guard emerged as a key contributor last season when the team was ravaged by injuries, averaging 17.9 points and shooting 40.7% on 3-pointers as a starter. The 23-year-old cemented his fan-favorite status in the playoffs, averaging 11.0 points and scoring 20 points or more twice.
On Friday, the former West Virginia star returned to Morgantown to appear on the TV show of a fellow Mountaineers alum, Pat McAfee, who presented McBride with the fun but pressure-packed challenge that has become common during timeouts and halftimes of basketball games — making a long-distance shot for money.
McAfee handed McBride a black-and-white ball and told him if he made the shot a lucky student (who showed up early for Friday's show) would receive free tuition for the school year, courtesy of McAfee.
McBride accepted the challenge. After one practice shot and one miss, he came through for the kid. And the West Virginia crowd erupted.
Including fees, West Virginia tuition for the 2024-25 school year is $10,104 for in-state students and $26,608 for out of state. Either way, it's an unexpected bonus.
"He just changed a life right there," said Ty Schmit, one of McAfee's show mates.