Miles Garret, Alaric Jackson's Helmets Get Stuck Together
The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams are battling it out at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Things were going well when something really odd happened.
As Miles Garrett rushed the quarterback, he engaged with Rams tackle Alaric Jackson. As the two men came together, so did their helmets. In fact, they got stuck together somehow. Then Garrett's popped clean off his head and stuck to Jackson's. It was a crazy sight.
I have truly never seen that in an NFL game before. Obviously it was just a freak accident but it's really funny.
The Rams led 13-10 at halftime as Joe Flacco has stepped in at quarterback for the 7-4 Browns. It's an important game for Cleveland and one it should win. The Rams have put up a spirited resistance so far though. If the Browns can keep their helmets on, they could come back in the second half.