MiLB's Munchie Mitt Is Proof That Miracles Exist
By Evan Bleier
As we found out in 2018, nothing can get a ballpark crowd going like a fan catching a baseball hit into the stands and then crushing a beer. In the specific case of Gabby DiMarco, the Padres fan who pulled off the ultimate "Catch-and-Chug" and became a viral sensation because of it, the ball she snagged landed in her $11 cup of Sculpin.
"It bounced from behind me, I wasn't trying to catch it at all, and it landed in my cup," DiMarco, who made the front page of a newspaper in Milan, began trending on websites in Brazil and received at least 10 marriage proposals from Australia, told MLB at the time.
Of course, not every baseball fan has DiMarco's unique combination of luck, skill and poise, so it's fairly common to see a ball hit into the stands get dropped as well as cause a dropped beer.
Case in point:
Clearly sick of seeing balls of missing and valuable suds go to waste, the mad geniuses from MiLB (Minor League Baseball) went into their innovation lab and emerged with a catch-all mitt that allows fans to catch a ball, have their beer — and eat a hot dog too.
Dubbed the "Munchie Mitt," the limited-edition glove has room for plastic straw-equipped sippy beer bottle, ketchup and mustard bottles, and a hot dog. Stitched in bright blue for easy visibility, the Munchie Mitt also makes for a perfect landing spot for foul balls and home runs.
"Because no one should have to choose between catching a ball and downing a dog, we give you The Munchie Mitt: The world’s first hot dog dispensing, mustard embellishing, ketchup clasping, cold beverage clutching baseball glove," according to MiLB.
Limited to five pieces, the Munchie Mitt is available now via a sweepstakes that will end on August 30th. Enter here for your chance to win one.
They built it, so you can catch it without spilling your beer or dropping your hot dog.