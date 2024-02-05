Working in the NFL Sounds Like the Worst Possible Choice for Those Intimidated By Large People
By Kyle Koster
Mike Vrabel did not find himself holding a gig as the NFL head coaching carousel went round and round this winter. Which could be see a surprise considering the success he's had with the Tennessee Titans and his ability to instill legitimate toughness and physicality. It seems like that type of power and presence would speak volumes and get a team to bite because an established track record feels so much safer than the unknown.
On the other hand, Vrabel is very large because he played linebacker in the NFL. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds he's going to be the most physically imposing person in most rooms. In fact, pretty much anywhere except ... an NFL team facility. Speaking on The Athletic Football Show, Dianna Russini relayed some information gleaned from an NFL general manager who believed Vrabel's girth and elevation could have been seen as a negative.
"I don't think there was a fit for him," she said. "I don't think he sat in front of any owner who thought that his style was going to work for what they were looking for. I had a GM at the Senior Bowl who mentioned to me Vrabel's physical build. That he's a very large human being. And can be very intimidating to people in an organization that are going to be part of these decisions. And that is a factor."
Okay. Maybe this is problematic. No one wants to sit in a meeting and hear some big ol' hoss' bad ideas and then be dared to say something about it as they stare daggers into the soul. That's a very human thing.
Yet ... it also seems a bit incredible. Why would a person who doesn't want to be around massive human beings want to work in the NFL? Why would they think that's a good fit for their skill set and personality? Continuing the hypothetical, I might suggest that the general manager of an NFL team staffing up their organization with shrinking violets who cannot handle going toe-to-toe philosophically with some tight end or defensive tackle born in the aughts has simply made a tactical error. It feels like an odd interview question yet it's obviously non-trivial.
And look, there's probably more to it and everyone having the same dumbfounded reaction to finding this out is actually wrong. What works for one organization does not work for them all. Dan Campbell is 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds. DeMeco Ryans is listed on Pro Football Reference at 6-foot-1 and 247. Doug Pederson at 6-foot-3, 220. Andy Reid is not a small individual. Neither is Brian Daboll. Antonio Pierce coaches the Raiders. Jerod Mayo the Patriots.
You're getting the picture. It's a lot harder to find an NFL head man who isn't an impossible physical presence outside of a rogue Mike McDaniel.
Maybe that's all changing, though.