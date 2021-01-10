Mike Vrabel Punting Was 'Most Cowardly' of Year
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 10, 2021, 3:40 PM EST
Titans coach Mike Vrabel was lambasted for his decision to punt on fourth-and-2 on the Ravens' 40-yard-line with the Titans trailing 17-13 in the fourth quarter. Nothing encapsulated his confounding decision more than the always-objective "surrender index," which, according to them, determines "how cowardly every NFL punt is, quantitatively."
Here are the numbers.
So it's the most "cowardly" punt of 2020 and only 0.08% of punts were more "cowardly" since 2009. Not great Mike!
For further context, Vrabel's decision to punt was historically significant. No coach has ever punted in a similar situation since 1994 when stats were taken on these types of plays.
A stunningly-bad decision by Vrabel further exemplified by historical stats and "cowardly" percentages. That's not opinion. It's just facts.