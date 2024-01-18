Mike Tomlin: 'It All Sucks. It Does. It's Not Degrees of Suck. It All Sucks.'
Mike Tomlin returned to the podium on Thursday to hold a season post mortem press conference. It was the first time he saw the media since he stormed out of the room after he was asked about his contract status on Sunday following the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday evening. Tomlin started by addressing that exact situation.
Unfortunately, the mood soon turned somber as Tomlin was asked what it's like trying to close the gap between the Steelers and the teams ahead of them.
"It all sucks. It does. It's not degrees of suck. It all sucks." That is a quote that will live on long after Tomlin. That's a social media graphic. That's a reaction video. That's a quality meme.
Yeah, Tomlin has been to two Super Bowls and won a ring. He's gone 17 years without posting a losing record. He's tied for the 12th-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. He has a serious legacy as a football coach. But this quote may outlive him and he should be proud.