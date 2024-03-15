Mike Pence: I Will Not Be Endorsing Donald Trump This Year
The main 2024 presidential election candidates are set, and we're getting the Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch it feels like most people didn't want. Now that the two contenders have officially stepped into the ring, Fox News brought former vice president Mike Pence on to get his view of the matchup. It's safe to say, he's not a big fan of his former boss.
Pence said he will not endorse Trump in 2024, which came as a shock to some viewers.
Here's what he had to say:
You know, he might still have some hurt feelings over Trump riling up his followers to the point they stormed the Capitol and attempted to hang him. That sort of thing can tend to linger a bit.
Pence later said Trump isn't pursuing a truly conservative agenda, so he can't endorse him:
That seems like a bit of a deflection from the fact that Trump has spent the last four years dumping on Pence for not overturning the results of the 2020 election. Bear in mind, that was something Pence had zero legal authority or power to do. For some reason Trump and his dedicated followers continue to claim he did have that ability and chickened out.
Frankly, it's not all that shocking Pence is out on supporting Trump. A high percentage of the man's former cabinet members and administration officials have expressed the same sentiment.