3 Teams Who Could Hire Mike McCarthy This Offseason By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 04 2019 Dylan Buell/Getty Images

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Mike McCarthy is planning an NFL comeback. The former Green Bay Packers boss is reportedly watching film and building a potential staff in anticipation for a 2020 comeback.

So which teams could most use McCarthy's services?

Washington Redskins

We might as well start with the one team that is more or less guaranteed to have a vacancy, having already seen the canning of Jay Gruden. Washington is currently is a state of patience when it comes to potential franchise man Dwayne Haskins. The team has finally allowed him to take the field, but Haskins has struggled in the early going, despite having the services of fellow Buckeye Terry McLaurin at receiver. McCarthy's experience with Aaron Rodgers and his transition into NFL football could be a valuable tool for a Redskins squad that has been searching for a franchise quarterback since, perhaps, Joe Theismann.

Cleveland Browns

In hindsight, granting a rookie head coach like Freddie Kitchens access to an offense with talented but explosive names like Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield, and Jarvis Landry was like giving a Gungan the chance to operate the Death Star. What the still-hapless Browns appear to need is a sense of experience and security, qualities that McCarthy can bring for a team seeking to complete the next step. Perhaps conflict with the outspoken Mayfield would take center stage like it did with Rodgers in Green Bay, but that's certainly a situation the Browns would accept if it led to some rare wins.

New York Jets

McCarthy was reportedly one of the names floated to fill the Jets' Todd Bowles-induced vacancy, but chose instead to go with Adam Gase-- to the tune of now-infamous results. It's unknown how McCarthy would feel about returning after getting passed over the first time, but the Jets would silly to at least not keep him in their thoughts. What the Jets now need in this crucial period on the franchise timeline is a coach that make the homegrown names on the roster better on a year-to-year basis, even the ones besides Sam Darnold-- something Gase has struggled to do at the onset of his tenure. If they decided to move on from Gase after one year (or less, considering how things have been going) the Jets could have an opportunity to right a previous wrong.