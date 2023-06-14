Mike Huckabee Compares Donald Trump to Third Monkey on Ramp to Noah's Ark: 'Brother, It's Starting to Rain'
Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas Governor, appeared on Fox Business on Wednesday morning to discuss - what else? - Donald Trump. Huckabee compared Trump to "the third monkey on the ramp to Noah's Ark," which is a meme born in 2016.
According to Know Your Meme, the origin of this quote appears to be a Facebook post of a monkey in a suit holding a gun. It was then most famously used by MMA fighter Tim Kennedy in a tweet on August 5, 2016. Since posting that quote, Kennedy lost his next fight at UFC 206 and retired.
That seems like a bad sign for anyone currently being compared to the third monkey. Plus, as some have pointed out, this means Trump will do whatever he has to do to save himself, even if that means leaving every other monkey behind to drown. It's certainly a heartwarming parable, even if it lacks the gravitas and history of something like teach a man to fish.
Trump began his Ark ramp fight on Tuesday by giving a speech in which some legal experts believe he may have actually admitted to some of the crimes he has been charged with.
It's not the most effective fighting technique, but this also might not be the perfect analogy. Either way, thank former Governor Huckabee for trying to take this one to the mainstream.