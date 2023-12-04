Mike Greenberg Blasts College Football Playoffs: 'Football Has Become Figure Skating'
By Liam McKeone
It's open season on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee today. Which was always going to be the case, given this year's field of potential playoff teams was perhaps the strongest in the CFP's brief history. But in the eyes of many the committee made the worst choice possible by opting to put Alabama at No. 4 and Florida State at No. 5 despite the Seminoles going undefeated, presumably because the committee arbitrarily decided FSU wasn't as good as Alabama without Jordan Travis.
Booger McFarland was a panelist on ESPN's selection reveal show and spoke for the majority in the immediate aftermath of the decision, calling it a "travesty" to the game. Today it was Mike Greenberg's turn. The Get Up host went off on the CFP committee during Paul Finebaum's guest spot and said college football has become figure skating. A fairly apt comparison in this very specific instance.
It's more obvious with Greenberg than his counterparts when he really cares about something instead of just getting loud for the sake of being performative. This is one of those times. He's legit heated about Florida State's exclusion to a degree we rarely see from Greenie concerning any non-Jets content.
And man is it hard to disagree. People are bending over backwards to defend the CFP committee but if you have to do that in order to present a sensible argument that almost always indicates the foundation of the original decision is shaky. Even for those who don't have a stake in the game it is extremely disappointing to see Alabama in the CFP again after their worst season in years because Florida State's quarterback got injured weeks ago.
Frustrating stuff.