Mike Golic: Head Coaches Also to Blame For Lack of Diversity in Their Ranks By Kyle Koster | Jan 08 2020

The lack of diversity among the head coaching ranks of the NFL is once again front of mind. The lingering problem has been discussed for years but the numbers are actually moving in the wrong direction. Currently, only four of the 31 filled positions are held by a minority. This coaching carousel has seen lesser-known candidates like Joe Judge come from the clouds and get a position Eric Bieniemy or Jim Caldwell didn't get.

It's easy and correct to point the finger at ownership, which is overwhelmingly older and and whiter. They are the ones making the ultimate decision and, oftentimes, making a mockery of the Rooney Rule.

But this issue is complex. And Mike Golic offered a supplementary point during his show this morning, highlighting how bad NFL head coaches have been in enacting the change they wish to see in the world when it comes to filling out their coaching staffs.

“Ownership certainly deserves some of the blame in this without question...but there would be a lot more candidates in the pipeline for this if the coaches were hiring them to be coordinators.”



In 2019, only two of the league's offensive coordinators were minorities, whereas 10 served as defensive coordinators. This is important because the NFL as a whole isn't entirely keen on hiring head coaches who lack experience in prominent positions. If they can't get a shot in those prominent positions to cultivate a resume, well, you see the problem.

Change is needed on multiple levels. It starts at the very top, but those further down the food chain need to do their part as well. If nothing else, this is a case of sports showing, in clear and stark terms, how injustice can be systemic, often without those who aren't bearing the brunt of it noticing. Or those who are unintentionally exacerbating the challenges realizing they're doing so.

Golic is absolutely correct in his blame-sharing. But that's not the end game. The end game is addressing the issue holistically, not relying on a rule that's become at best toothless.