Mike Francesa Blasts the Giants For Loss to Jets
Mike Francesa was in rare form on Monday and went absolutely ballistic on the New York Giants for their inexcusable loss to the New York Jets. The G-Men fell to Gang Green 13-10 in overtime and finished the game with negative-nine yards passing. You read that right. Francesa lit the franchise up for the performance.
Chief among his complaints was the fact that the team didn't trust backup quarterback Tommy DeVito to throw the ball. DeVito only attempted seven passes all game and finished with negative-one yard. That was after Tyrod Taylor went 4-for-7 for eight yards. If you add in the 16 yards the team lost on four sacks, you get the negative passing total for the game.
Here's what Francesa had to say about it on his podcast:
He's not wrong. Why have a quarterback on the roster if you don't trust him to actually throw the football? You're an NFL team not a service academy.