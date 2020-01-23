Mike Florio Doesn't Want the 49ers to Hurt Patrick Mahomes, But He Thinks They Might Want to Send a Message
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 23 2020
Mike Florio and Peter King had a discussion about the upcoming Super Bowl on Wednesday. At one point Florio discusses the possibility of the 49ers doing something dirty to "send a message" because football is still a violent game because the championship is on the line.
“If you can hit him, even if it’s close to the sideline, even if he’s maybe started into his slide, when the championship is riding on it, I think it’s a different analysis. And yeah, we may give up 15 yards or half the distance to the goal line.“
His justification for this is that football is still a violent game, and they need to remind Mahomes of this. Especially with the championship on the line.
Florio knows this won't go over well, which is why he says at the beginning and end of the clip that he doesn't mean what he is suggesting. Obviously, Florio doesn't want this to happen. No one whose livelihood depends on the NFL's continued popularity would want to see Patrick Mahomes get hurt. Florio is just a victim of his own job where he as to say so many things in a day.
A shorter version of this video is circulating that cuts out the part where Florio says he's not suggesting what he kind of goes on to suggest. Full or truncated, the clip is not going over well online. Former Chiefs' lineman Jeff Allen personified the reaction of most Kansas City fans.
This is one of those things that Kyrie Irving would say. It's obvious the 49ers would like Patrick Mahomes out of the game and an illegal hit could be a great way to change the game, but you're not supposed to say it. Commentators usually say things like "The Niners need to be physical with Patrick Mahomes." They don't suggest that down by the goal line would be the ideal place because the penalty yardage would be minimal.