Mike Brown Uses Laptop To Blast Refs After Kings Loss To Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 143-142 in a heart-stopping overtime clash on Sunday. Unfortunately, Kings head coach Mike Brown had to watch from the locker room after getting ejected for arguing with officials. In the postgame press conference, Brown explained why he got kicked out and brought a prop with him to help illustrate.
Brown showed up to the postgame press conference with a laptop and pulled up several plays he had a problem with. His presentation was level-headed and, while he was angry, he wasn't flipping out like Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic.
Here's what Brown getting ejected:
And here's what he had to say in the postgame press conference:
Brown absolutely deserved to be thrown out. He went after the official and lost his mind. But, I mean, he had a point. The plays in question illustrated his point of the inconsistency of the calls being made.
In the end, the Bucks shot 32 free throws, while the Kings shot 20. That's a big gap, especially in such a tight game.