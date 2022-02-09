Roundup: Mikaela Shiffrin's Struggles Continue; Trevor Bauer Won't Be Charged; 2022 Oscar Snubs
Mikaela Shiffrin records DNF in slalom ... Trevor Bauer will not be criminally charged for punching, choking woman during sex ... "How To With John Wilson" renewed for third season ... Titans extend Mike Vrabel and Jon Robinson's contracts ... Robert Pattinson made music while in his Batman costume ... Full list of 2022 Oscar nominations ... Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter leaves club over Spotify deal ... Patriots hire Joe Judge as offensive assistant ... Grading the Domantas Sabonis trade ... DOJ announces arrests in $4.5 billion cryptocurrency laundering scheme ... Stock futures gained slightly heading into Wednesday ... Mitch McConnell denounces RNC resolution censuring Jan. 6 panel members ... Lester Holt to interview Joe Biden during Super Bowl pregame show ... Bradley Beal needs season-ending surgery ... the Academy loves biopics ... Foo Fighters will play a concert in the metaverse after the Super Bowl ... Oscar snubs ...
A new Hulu show with Michael Cera and Amy Schumer.
Robert Pattinson breaks down his most iconic characters.
The latest Buzz Lightyear trailer.
Mark Ronson -- "Feel Right" (ft. Mystikal)