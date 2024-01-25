Punches Were Thrown During the Michigan - Maryland Women's Basketball Game
Michigan beat Maryland, 79-77, in overtime on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. The game was close throughout and got very testy at one point late in the third quarter when Chyra Evans dribbled the ball off an opponent's foot. The resulting loose ball bounced back to teammate Lauren Hansen who was immediately tied up by Maryland's Bri McDaniel. As the two wrestled for control of the ball, the whistle blew, but they kept fighting for possession. To the point where it was kind of a real fight.
It looked like Hansen threw an elbow and then at least one punch. McDaniel tried to throw hands as well, but teammates and officials were able to break it up. When the dust settled both Hansen and McDaniel were given technical fouls and ejected from the game following a replay review.
It was an especially big blow for Michigan as Hansen had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and had played most of the game up to that point. But Michigan rallied and came back to force overtime. Maryland coach Brenda Frese would say after the game that Michigan was "more inspired" by the ejections.
Chyra Evans led the Wolverines with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Jakia Brown-Turner had 12, six and seven for the Terrapins.