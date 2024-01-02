Michigan's Caden Kolesar Gets Away With Dirty Kick Of Alabama Player
Michigan has been in control for most of its College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama, and the Wolverines have gotten help from a few missed calls. The first was an obvious running into the punter call that officials somehow didn't see, the other was a blatant kick that should have resulted in a personal foul, or even an ejection.
On the play in question, Michigan's Caden Kolesar was ridden to the ground by Alabama linebacker Jeremiah Alexander. After he was on the turf, Kolesar kicked up at Alexander. Not cool.
Video below:
Yeah you can't do that. It's a dirty play and should have resulted in a 15-yard penalty or worse. Alexander was making a legal play, zero reason for that retaliation.
Late in the third quarter Michigan is up 13-10 as Alabama has struggled to get much going offensively after taking an early 7-0 lead. This is shaping up to be a tight finish.