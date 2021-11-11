Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Sorry for Partying Too Hard at Football Game
Michigan State overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Michigan less than three weeks ago. At the time it was one of, if not the game of the year. The College Football Playoff selection committee seems to have forgotten it happened based on ranking the Wolverines one spot ahead of the Spartans in their latest made-for-television listicle. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel may have forgotten it happened for a different reason, but now must live with the haunting reminder of that day for the rest of her political career following a public apology for drinking too much on gameday.
The Associated Press helpfully aggregated Nessel's Facebook post, which is a wild ride. Wild in that it actually sounds as though it came from a self-aware human being and not a politician.
Nessel, a Democrat, said she had two Bloody Marys on an empty stomach while attending a tailgate party. She joked that “as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad.”
“I proceeded to go to the game ... and started to feel ill. I laid low for a while, but my friends recommended that I leave so as to prevent me from vomiting on any of my constituents,” Nessel wrote.
She said she was assisted in getting up the stairs and then someone “grabbed a wheelchair so as to prevent me from stumbling in the parking lot.” Nessel said she was driven home.
“I am human. Sometimes I screw up,” she said. “This was definitely one of those times. My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap, but especially that Michigan fan sitting behind me. Some things you can’t un-see.”
Nessel is running for re-election in 2022 and this has to help her chances. It's not ideal circumstances but releasing a statement confirming that you're awesome comes along once in a blue moon. Compare this response with whatever a crisis team would have come up with and see what feels more authentic. And how about casually mentioning that her communications director died hours ago?
I did some digging to see what prompted such a public step and, as often happens, couldn't find a meaningful genesis of criticism. One of her political adversaries called Nessel "out of control" following the apology, which suggests they didn't really understand the apology for being out of control.
If you're sensing an extra bit of civic pride in Michiganders today, it's well-warranted. One of the pregame shows should act swiftly to secure the attorney general as a guest-picker next year. Too easy.