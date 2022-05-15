Michele Tafoya to Los Angeles Angels Broadcast: Enough With Shohei Ohtani
There are a fair amount of smart baseball people who believe we shouldn't compare Shohei Ohtani to Babe Ruth because it's unfair ... to Ohtani. The dual-threat superstar hit the 100th home run of his Major League Baseball career last night against Oakland as the Los Angeles Angels continue to play excellent ball atop the American League West. Naturally, the Bally Sports West broadcast cataloged the event and spent some time talking about what a transcendent player Ohtani is, because there won't ever be another like him.
This displeased Michele Tafoya, who stepped away from NBC and Sunday Night Football to say these types of things. She implored the telecast to talk about something else.
Now, there are so many reasons a person could bristle at repeated mentions of Ohtani so it's not really fair to assume anything. It does seem odd, though, that the home broadcast of a future Hall of Famer would dial it back when they achieve a milestone. That's the type of accomplishment that usually gets blown out and driven into the ground.
But we are solutions-oriented here at The Big Lead. We want to give Mark Gubicza, Matt Vasgersian and Patrick O'Neal ample opportunity to fulfill this bizarre request. Because at least 1/3 of the booth seems fond of Tafoya's work.
So here are 50 Angels players the group can go to instead of Ohtani, to satiate those in the viewing audience who are, for some reason, sick of hearing about their most astounding player. Hope this solves it. Mix in one of these random names whenever there's a window and see where it takes things.
50. Greg Cadaret
49. Gary Disarcina
48. Mark Petkovsek
47. Chad Curtis
46. Kelvim Escobar
45. Esteban Yan
44. Darren Oliver
43. Huston Street
42. Wally Joyner
41. Chili Davis
40. Troy Percival
39. Gary Pettis
38. Joe Magrane
37. David Eckstein
36. Aaron Sele
35. Mark Langston
34. Vernon Wells
33. Jorge Fabregas
32. Peter Bourjous
31. Kevin Jepsen
30. Dick Schofield
29. Casey Kotchman
28. Steve Frey
27. Jeff Weaver
26. Jefry Marte
25. Fernando Salas
24. Mark Eichorn
23. Luis Polonia
22. Kurt Stillwell
21. Alfredo Amézaga
20. J.T. Snow
19. Mike Bielecki
18. Luis Sojo
17. Junior Felix
16. Mike Fetters
15. Chuck Finley
14. Dave Hollins
13. Chad Kreuter
12. Craig Grebeck
11. Shawn Boskie
10. Rene Gonzales
9. Russ Springer
8. Macier Izturis
7. Spike Owen
6. Troy Glaus
5. Tim Salmon
4. Garrett Anderson
3. Chone Figgins
2. Scott Spiezio
1. Scot Shields