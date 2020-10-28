Michael Wilbon Shreds Kevin Cash For Taking Blake Snell Out
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 28, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT
Kevin Cash is catching tons of heat today. The Tampa Bay Rays manager made the shocking decision to remove Blake Snell from Game 6 of the World Series when the lefty was mowing the Los Angeles Dodgers down. The Dodgers wound up coming back to win the game and the series. On Wednesday's episode of Pardon the Interruption, Michael Wilbon joined the parade of experts ripping Cash to shreds.
Wilbon couldn't believe the move or the midset that led to it as he said, "last night was a sad night for baseball." The full segment is below:
Snell was on fire all night, the Rays led 1-0, and he was in the middle of turning in one of the best starts of his career. Cash pulled him after 5.1 shutout innings, in which he'd allowed two hits and no walks, while striking out nine Dodgers. He had only thrown 72 pitches.
The move made absolutely no sense, especially because Cash brought in Nick Anderson to replace Snell. Anderson had allowed runs in each of his last six appearances and promptly handed the Dodgers the lead, allowing two runs to score before getting an out and being pulled himself.
Cash will face questions and derision over his decision for the next few months and possibly for the rest of his career. While I agree numbers and probabilities should guide MLB teams in their decisions, Cash allowed himself to be a slave to them Tuesday night. It bit him.