Michael Wilbon is Getting Roasted for His Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Take
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 02 2020
Michael Wilbon apparently loved Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's halftime show during Super Bowl LIV. While the show was entertaining, many think Wilbon plum lost his mind with the following tweet:
No. Just, no.
Wilbon's followers were quick to rip his opinion:
What Prince did was unbelievable. He sang live, he used multiple electric guitars that he was actually playing and it was pouring rain. It was by far the best halftime show in Super Bowl history.
Look, Shakira and JLo brought energy, it was up-tempo and their dancing was entertaining. But what Prince did was on another level from everyone else.