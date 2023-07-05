Michael Rubin's July 4 'White Party' Featured Absurd Cast of Famous People
By Liam McKeone
Parties of all shapes and sizes were hosted yesterday in honor of July 4. You will be hard-pressed to find a more star-studded event than Michael Rubin's "White Party" in the Hamptons. The Fanatics founder has hosted the event annually for a few years now and clearly is not afraid to flex his impressive connections throughout the sporting world and Hollywood, because this year's event boasted a truly insane cast of characters.
Merely in the video that Rubin posted below, you can spot: Tom Brady, Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, James Corden, Kim Kardashian, Quavo, Ben Affleck, Joe Burrow, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kylian Mbappé. And that's like half of the notable names you can find.
Grant Williams was also there, which is hilarious when comparing everybody's tax brackets. To this point in his NBA career the Boston Celtics forward has made $11.8 million, which is less than a quarter of what Embiid will make just next season and almost exactly 1/100th of Rubin's net worth. He's living the dream-- copping an invite to a party literally above his paygrade just because everyone loves hanging out with him.
Another note: someone needs to talk to Burrow's stylist. It, uh, stood out, which is why he ended up on the cover photo of this article. I am sure what he is wearing costs more than what the average person makes in several years but you gotta dress to impress at a party like this, man.
Oh, to be a fly on the wall for some of these conversations. Did DiCaprio talk with Russell Westbrook about his Lakers tenure? What topics could Mbappé and Kardashian touch upon? Was Grant Williams actually just invited to run a huge game of Settlers of Catan in a secret back room? How much of it resembled the first half of This Is The End?
Questions we'll probably never know the answer to, which is why more reporters should get invited to these events.