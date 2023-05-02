Michael Malone Coaching Through Tough Pickleball Injury Because Everyone Is Hurt in the Playoffs
Pickleball is everywhere. People love to play pickleball. Courts are popping up everywhere as unused real estate is repurposed and everyone you know has their own paddle. Including Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who will be coaching the rest of his team's second round series against the Phoenix Suns with a battle scar on his forehead that looks like something that would be on Nikola Jokic's arms.
This is not just some random thing for Malone. He's been into the sport for a while now. Back in December he shared a story with the press about how he had eight boxes of pickleballs if anyone was in need.
I don't even think the professional pickleball leagues have eight boxes.