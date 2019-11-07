Michael Jordan Doesn't Believe in Load Management, But Charlotte Stinks So It Doesn't Matter By Stephen Douglas | Nov 07 2019 Elsa/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are 3-4 this season and four of their five starters have appeared in every game. There is no load management in Charlotte. Not while Michael Jordan is in charge. This is according to current Orlando Magic and former Hornets head coach, Steve Clifford.

Via the New York Daily News:

“Our guys aren’t used to sitting on the second game of a back-to-back.… We’re not sitting guys just to sit,” Clifford said. “For me, my background frankly, it all goes back to expectations. Being with Michael in Charlotte, Michael used to tell them every year, you’re paid to play 82 games.”

If that's the case then the Hornets will want to steer clear of 2022 free agent Stephen Curry, who has not played 82 games at any point in his career. Which is a shame because over the summer Curry was asked about load management and said, "Hell, naw."

It's no surprise that Michael Jordan would take this stance. Jordan played 82 games nine times in his career. He was totally committed to his team and never missed a game unless he was injured or playing baseball. So it makes sense that that Michael Jordan would want people to play 82 games.

However, it does not make sense that Charlotte Hornets team owner Michael Jordan expects people to play all 82 games. While many people dislike load management, it is the new reality. It is just smart for players to take a little time off. Hearing that they can't likely doesn't sound so enticing to free agents who probably weren't considering Charlotte anyway.

Besides all that, the Hornets have kind of stunk since Jordan took over, so whatever he's doing doesn't really work. In his first decade owning the Hornets they made the playoffs just three times and each time they were one-and-done. So it doesn't really matter what Jordan thinks about load management. It's one thing when Kemba Walker is playing 82 games for a 30-win team, but we'll see how Jordan feels if his team ever has enough good players to see the second round.