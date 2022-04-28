Michael Irvin Wants Cowboys to Draft Jameson Williams
The first round of the NFL Draft tonight will very likely feature many wide receivers. A few weeks ago, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. predicted seven wideouts would be selected in the first 32 picks, and nothing has changed since then to believe he'll be off the mark. This is great news for all the fanbases who want their team to pick a receiver because an elite receiver prospect is the most exciting draft pick possible outside of an elite QB talent.
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams who are in the market for a WR after trading Amari Cooper and his big contract to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Dallas does not *need* a receiver, per se, given they have CeeDee Lamb still on his rookie deal and signed Michael Gallup to a reasonable new contract this offseason. But Dallas saw how good the offense can be when it boasts three above-average pass-catching options on the field at the same time. Dak Prescott feasts and everybody has fun.
Michael Irvin discussed the possibility of his old team picking a receiver in the first round again this season and declared his desire for the Cowboys to draft Jameson Williams, the superstar Alabama receiver who tore his ACL near the end of the college football season last year.
Williams would be a frightening addition to an already-loaded Cowboys corps, even if he'd likely miss most (if not all) of his rookie year as he recovers from knee surgery. He threatens the defense at all three levels and would be in talks to go as high as top-5 if he didn't get hurt. He's that kind of player.
Which is the problem for the Cowboys. Very few mock drafts have Williams falling past the 20th overall pick. Dallas is picking at No. 24, which is why most predict they'll take an interior lineman or a different receiver. It would be a huge coup for America's Team if Williams was still around by their pick.
Would the Cowboys trade up for Williams? Probably not. Receiver is not really a position of need and this draft is loaded with talent from top to bottom at the position. The franchise could find a solid contributor in the later rounds with relative ease, even if they don't possess the star power Williams has.
Irvin wants it, and so does Jerry Jones in all likelihood. But it isn't really up to them unless they want to give up a bounty for Williams' services, and that's a big risk.