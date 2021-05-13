Michael Irvin Is Extremely Excited About Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Facing Off

"Jordan had problems with the GM, he never faced the GM on the court. Lebron had issues with Dan Gilbert, he never faced him on the court. Tom Brady had problems with Bill Belichick, WE GONNA SEE EACH OTHER ON THE FIELD! We never seen anything like this!"



LMAOOOOOOO https://t.co/Oq1Enajcae pic.twitter.com/7NwJX5Kho6