Michael Irvin Is Extremely Excited About Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Facing Off
The full 2021 NFL schedule was released tonight. There are many upcoming matchups to get excited about and analyze for the next four months as we impatiently await the return of football.
One particular game that many have circled on the calendar is on October 3, when the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to New England to take on the Patriots in Week 4. Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick. Sunday Night Football on NBC. It will definitely be the most-hyped game of the early part of the season and one of the NFL's highest-rated games of the year.
The storylines write themselves. But in case you aren't excited about it, just listen to Michael Irvin passionately rant and rave on NFL Network's schedule launch show about just how awesome it's going to be.
Irvin is right, too. We've never really seen something like this before. Players leave their original teams for greener pastures all the time, but not players like Brady. And certainly not after all the success he found working with his longtime boss Belichick. Both are competitors of the highest order and will give vanilla answers in the lead-up to the contest but everybody knows they badly want to win this game.
It will be a blast to watch. For the reasons Irvin listed and many more. The season should hurry up and get here already.