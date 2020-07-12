Michael Bisping Has Twitter Fight With Dan Henderson While Broadcasting UFC 251
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 12 2020
Michael Bisping was on the mic doing color commentary for UFC 251 from #FightIsland Saturday night when old foe Dan Henderson tweeted at him. Henderson reminded his followers that he once knocked Bisping out. Bisping responded via Twitter quickly during the broadcast. That's some solid multitasking from the former middleweight champ.
Here's Henderson's tweet that set things off:
And here are Bisping's responses:
Keep in mind, there were fights going on in front of Bisping when all this went down.
Henderson did knock Bisping out on July 11, 2009 at UFC 100. But Bisping avenged that defeat on October 8, 2016 at UFC 204 by winning a unanimous decision in a middleweight title fight.
It's also worth noting that Bisping is sort of right. Henderson used testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) from 2007 to 2014 and it basically revived his career. So he was on synthetic testosterone when he knocked Bisping out.
The UFC stopped allowing TRT in 2014 and Henderson lost four of the final six fights of his career before retiring after the final fight with Bisping in 2016.
So, yeah. Bisping has a point and apparently felt like he had to make while he was calling some really competitive fights.