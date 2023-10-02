Micah Parsons Rips Rodney Harrison, Defends Zach Wilson
By any objective measure, Zach Wilson had a really good showing against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. Despite his New York Jets losing 23-20, the third-year quarterback put up decent numbers, made sound decisions with the football and, if not for a late fumble, it would be hard to find fault with his performance. Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons defended Wilson, specifically against an attack from Rodney Harrison.
After the game, Harrison tried really hard to get Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones to say Wilson was bad. Then he interjected claiming that Wilson was "garbage." Jones didn't participated in that slander, and later called Wilson "special" to which Harrison fired back before Jones defended the Jets quarterback again.
Parsons took to his Bleacher Report show on Monday to rip Harrison and defend Wilson.
Seems like a really nice gesture from Parsons and Harrison's critique was incredibly harsh, especially coming off what might have been the best night of Wilson's NFL career.
Though the Chiefs won 23-20 Wilson showed some things. He finished the night completing 28 of 39 passes for 245 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating (105.2) was a career-best, and his QBR (65.9) was the fourth-best mark of his career.
I'm not saying Wilson has turned his career around but Parsons is right, Harrison referring to him as "garbage" after that performance was uncalled for.