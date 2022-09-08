Micah Parsons Understands Tom Brady
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to visit the Dallas Cowboys as the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2022 NFL season. Micah Parsons talked to the media about facing off against Brady for the second time in his young career and gave a couple of quotes that indicate the young, budding star gets what Brady is about as well as anybody.
Speaking to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, here's the top highlight from Parsons:
"You just see his competitive nature," Parsons said. "He has that fire inside of him. He looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you a roach. That's what you look for in competitors. That's why, if you a real competitor you look up to Tom Brady. You look up to Kobe (Bryant) that Mamba mentality. You look up to Michael Jordan. I wouldn't ask you to do anything I wouldn't do."
The roach comment really summarizes Brady in a way that hasn't been done before. His will to dominate is comparable. Parsons gave another great quote a few moments later:
"He's been pretty dominant," Parsons said. "At the end of the day, I think just like any superhero they have challenges and they have to get through them, whether they losing that day or they lose a fight. I'd done seen Hawk get beat up. I done seen Thor get beat up, I seen Captain America get beat up, every superhero gets beat up. But one thing they always do is they always get back up and they find a way to get to their destination. So Tom may have a kryptonite, he may not. He definitely gets beat up and he gets back up, and I think a lot of people in this league are superheroes as long as you can get back up and keep going and doing the fight you're a superhero."
A packed interview. Such wisdom from someone so young. Unfortunately, Brady will see it all as motivational material and probably throw for 400 yards and five TDs on Sunday evening.