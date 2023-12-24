Micah Parsons Freaks Out After Terrible Roughing The Passer Call
The Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins are facing off in the NFL's best game of the week on Sunday. It's a tight battle between two Super Bowl contenders and a call late in the first half may have legitimately changed it. Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons was called for roughing the passer. which led to a touchdown that put Miami up 13-7. Parson freaked out on the official after the call was made.
The play came as the Dolphins faced second-and-1 on Dallas' 9-yard line. Tua Tagovailoa took the snap, dropped back and threw an incomplete pass to Cedric Wilson. After he released the ball, Parsons hit Tagovailoa in the back, drawing a flag from the officials.
Here's the play:
XXX
And here's Parsons' reaction and a replay:
It appears Parsons was within two steps when he made contact with Tagovailoa, which would make the hit legal. He appears to have had every right to flip out on the referee here. Frankly, I think the flag got thrown because he hit Tua so hard it looked like it must have been dirty.
This happened one play later:
The Cowboys have a right to be up-in-arms about that call.