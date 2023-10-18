Micah Parsons Takes Issue With Way Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Are Covered By Media
By Kyle Koster
Micah Parsons is one of the especially rare defenders that can dictate action on the field but his efforts to change the flow of media coverage may be less successful. The Dallas Cowboys do-everything weapon shared some editorial notes on his latest podcast, recorded after a crucial Monday Night Football victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. In short, Parsons is frustrated that there is a different standard for covering his team than there is for covering others.
“I just don’t condone the bashing of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and have the same energy for the Eagles," Parsons said. "We want the same energy for everybody. Because there’s a whole bunch of bashing when it’s Dak Prescott, but not the same when it’s the Eagles."
It would be major news if Parsons did condone the bashing of his quarterback and one understands why he'd stick up for Prescott. And why it's probably annoying to hear how the sky is falling after a 32-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a team that figures to be standing between Dallas and where they want go this season.
Parsons then looked outside the NFC East and couldn't help but notice that those Niners also lost on Sunday, to a depleted Cleveland Browns side. He called out Emmanuel Acho for having the temerity to say he wasn't worried about the road stumble.
"They were missing them key factors before the game even started. So why is it that we are just scrubs and we’re nobodies, that don’t deserve to be on the field and we’re just all talk, but there’s 100 excuses for these other teams ... If y’all just gonna hate Cowboys Nation, just say y’all hate Cowboys Nation."
Parsons rules and has the game to say whatever he wants. As weird as it is to me that any of these athletes cares what the professional wrestling-styled pundits have to say just to get to the next commercial break, some of them clearly do. I'd agree that the anti-Prescott stuff borders on stupid as he's, at worst, one of the top 12 or 13 quarterbacks in a 32-quarterback league. But on the other hand, when you get completely smoked by an opponent and you're America's team, people are going to notice. San Francisco losing to Cleveland doesn't seem like it should have any impact on how people see a potential Dallas-Niners rematch. Philadelphia and the Cowboys haven't played yet so we'll know more in a bit. Hell, we're probably get divergently different content if they split.
That's the magic of all this stuff. There's almost no object permanence. The latest result can change everything and many of the people shaping the narrative believe their audience has the memory of a goldfish. But hey, God bless those who have the energy for making sure others have the same energy.