Micah Parsons Claimed He Wasn't Trying to Make Enemies While Inflaming Cowboys-Eagles Beef
Von Miller's podcast (aptly named the VonCast) was the vehicle for big news this week as it served as a platform for Micah Parsons to voice his true thoughts about the Philadelphia Eagles. Miller and Parsons were talking shop when the Eagles were brought up and Parsons had some stuff he needed to get off his chest. You may have seen these comments.
A time-honored debate. Asking if a player is great because he has great pieces around him is a question that will forever haunt MVP debates. Because it was said by Parsons, a star defensive player for the Eagles' biggest rivals, it has served and will continue to serve as the engine that drives all NFL content this week. As can be observed by the below video of Hurts, Philly head coach Nick Sirianni, and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata answering questions about the segment instead of any queries about their actual opponent for Sunday.
But you know what the funniest part is? What Parsons said after he gave the quote that went viral and caused all the hubbub. Per Audacy:
“I’m not trying to make no enemies,” he said. “I just love the game but when things are off I can’t hold it in, I just gotta say something.”
An astounding position to take. "I'm not trying to make enemies while I openly question if the quarterback of my team's biggest rival is any good." Love the cognitive dissonance or, alternatively, a transparent attempt to cover his ass if his coaches were displeased about his decision-making process here. Either way.
This is easily the best part of this beef.