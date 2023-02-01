Micah Parsons Calls Out Barstool Sports on Twitter: 'You People Are Sick!'
After the Dallas Cowboys' season ended at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of this year's playoffs, Micah Parsons found himself with a lot of time on his hands. Like many of us, Parsons apparently decided to spend all his free time on Twitter. Parsons has been very active online over the last few weeks, giving his opinion on just about everything that has transpired in the football world. Now he's clashing with Barstool Sports.
It all started when Parsons expressed his appreciation for Lane Johnson, starting tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, and then told Johnson to go win a ring for the division.
This predictably did not sit well with most parties involved in the Cowboys-Eagles NFC East rivalry. Barstool Sports was so horrified they published an article titled "Micah Parsons Telling Lane Johnson To 'Go Win A Bowl For Our Division' Is The Lowest, Saddest Moment In Cowboys History." Parsons saw it on Wednesday morning and angrily tweeted that the Barstool people are "sick" and he'll never apologize for rooting for his fellow NFL players.
This was perhaps inevitable given Parsons' extremely Online persona from the last week or so. Any athlete who lives-tweets games eventually ends up clashing with Barstool. The whole saga is great fodder for Eagles fans.