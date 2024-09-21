Miami vs South Florida, free live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes will head to Tampa to face off against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday night. The Hurricanes come into this matchup with a 3-0 record after outscoring their first three opponents by a combined score of 159 to 26. The Hurricanes, led by transfer quarterback Cam Ward, will look to continue their undefeated season and pick up their third win this year against a school in-state.
On the other sideline, the South Florida Bulls enter this game with a 2-1 record after defeating Bethune, losing to No.4 Alabama, and then beating Southern Miss. The Bulls, guided by the team leader in passing and rushing Byrum Brown, will look to pull off a massive upset against a top-eight team on their home turf.
#8 Miami vs South Florida
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Miami (-17) vs. USF
O/U: 64