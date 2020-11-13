Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng, Making Her the First Female GM in MLB History
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 13, 2020, 11:28 AM EST
The Miami Marlins have made a historic hire by naming Kim Ng as the first female and Asian-American general manager in Major League Baseball history. This is a universally applauded move and an incredible achievement for Ng.
Ng started her professional baseball career as an intern with the Chicago White Sox in 1991. By 1995 she was assistant director of baseball operations. In 1998 she was hired as an assistant general manager by the New York Yankees. She then joined the Dodgers as vice president and assistant GM in 2001. She interviewed for the GM position in LA in 2005. She also interviewed with the Mariners, Padres, Angels, and Giants, but nobody pulled the trigger until now.
Just to get those interviews, you have to be highly regarded, but Ng built an incredible resume and has a lot of people celebrating her hire today.
It says a lot that it took so damn long for her to finally get the big job, but now that she's done it, it will be a little easier for the next woman. So congratulations to Ng for finally getting the job she deserves and good for the Marlins for simply hiring the most qualified candidate.