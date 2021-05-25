It Was a Rough Night For Jimmy Butler and Heat Culture, But At Least Their Season is Almost Over
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat, 132-98, on Monday to take a 2-0 series lead. It was a rough night for Heat Culture. Milwaukee set an NBA record by finishing the first quarter with a 46-20 lead and never looked back. Miami made no comeback and lost every quarter of the game.
Jimmy Butler, who four days previously said he was "stupidly locked in" for the playoffs, scored 10 points on 10 shots. Jimmy Buckets has made 8 of 32 shots in the series and the Heat have been blown out of the water when he is on the court.
In fairness to Butler, no one else on the Heat has really showed up. Unless you count Dewayne Dedmon who led the Heat in scoring on Monday. Dedmon, who is on his eighth team in eight seasons, had 19 points and 9 rebounds. Another new member of the Heat, Trevor Ariza, started the game and had more tackles than points.
If that wasn't the moment when the Heat made it clear they could not beat the Bucks at basketball, then it had to be when Nemanja Bjelica entered the game. You have to wonder how long Erik Spoelstra will wait before throwing up his hands and sending Udonis Haslam, the only player who did not leave the Miami bench on Monday, into a game to see if a serious physical altercation can save their season.
Or maybe Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will wake up. Maybe the rumors of Butler clashing with Heat coaches is just exaggeration. After all, Heat Culture means tough love. Just because they fail to win a first-round series for the fifth time in seven seasons since LeBron James left doesn't mean their Finals run inside the Disney bubble was a fluke. It just means it will look like a fluke.