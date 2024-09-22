Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Seattle Seahawks will host the Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field in Week 3 of NFL action on Sunday afternoon.
The Seahawks have kicked off their season with close, one-possession wins in Weeks 1 and 2. In Week 1, they edged out the New England Patriots in overtime, securing the victory with a clutch field goal. They followed that up with a hard-fought 6-point win against the Denver Broncos. Geno Smith will look for a fast start this afternoon so they aren't playing catch-up all game.
The Dolphins had a tough outing in Week 2, suffering a heavy loss to their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on Thursday Night Football. quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained another frightening head injury and will be sidelined for at least four weeks. Without Tua, Miami's typically lethal and speedy offense will need to adjust and likely scale back its aggressive play. Skylar Thompson will now be tasked with leading the offense
Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) vs. Miami Dolphins
O/U: 41.5
